HPU's Recendez and HSU's Bean claim ASC Soccer honors

by: American Southwest Conference Sports Information

Howard Payne’s Kate Recendez and Hardin-Simmons’s Rachel Bean are the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week in the American Southwest Conference.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kate Recendez, F, Jr., Howard Payne
Howard Payne junior forward Kate Recendez (Alvin, Texas) scored three goals and dished out an assist in the Lady Jackets’ 4-1 win over LeTourneau. She also added another assist in a 4-1 victory versus East Texas Baptist.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Rachel Bean, D, Sr., Hardin-Simmons
Hardin-Simmons senior defender Rachel Bean (Frisco, Texas) led the Cowgirls’ shutout efforts and allowed just two shots on goal as they defeated Concordia Texas 3-0 and Mary Hardin-Baylor 1-0 in double-overtime, both on the road. She also assisted a goal against Concordia. This is Bean’s second career Player of the Week award.

