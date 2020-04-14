HPU’s Sims says HPU community is handling shutdown well

We continue our tour of Big Country Universities to hear from the athletic directors with a conversation with Howard Payne’s Hunter Sims.

Like other universities, the campus in Brownwood is shutdown, and the classes are being held online.

It’s an unusual time at HPU, but Sims says the school is handling the situation as well as can be expected.

Sims said, “I believe that the HPU community is handling it well. The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority. We want to make sure they are safe, their taken care of and that they’re getting a quality christian education. What’s most important is that our students are leved on and making sure we finish the semester strong. We are extremely fortunate to be in Brown County and having a close relationship with the leaders of Brown County. We’ll definitly lean on their advice and support, especially from our healthcare administrators.”

The biggest question on most Big Country sports fans is, ‘Is there going to be sports in the Fall?’

It’s a great question, and it’s a question we asked Sims.

Of course, he doesn’t have the answer for sure, but like the rest of us, he’s hopeful.

He said, “We are extremely optimistic for sports in the fall. This is something that we take day by day. August is four to five months away, so we want to make sure we are taking care of our students right now and loving on them and supporting them. We’ve never not played football, volleyball, soccer in the fall, so that is something that we are planning on and prepared to do. Again, we are going to take the advice of the healthcare administration.”

Like Sims said, it’s a long time until August and the start of practice.