HS Softball: Cooper tops Wylie in Southtown Showdown; Abilene High earn playoff berth

District 4-5A Softball: CHS Lady Cougars 4 Wylie 0

The Cooper Lady Cougars clinched the second seed in the Class 5A playoffs with a 4-0 victory over the Wylie Lady Bulldogs in the Southtown Showdown.

All of the Lady Cougars runs came in the bottom of the third inning. Angelina Arriage got the scoring started with a double that drove in a pair of runs. That was followed by Kaleigha Kemp’s RBI triple that drove in a run, and Kemp scored on a throwing error.

The Cougars finish the regular season with a 7-3 district mark and a second place finish. Wylie is playoff bound as the 4th seed from District 4-5A.

District 2-6A Softball: AHS Lady Eagles 5 S.A. Central 1

The Abilene High Eagles were in a must win situation on Friday night against San Angelo Central, and they came through to claim the final playoff berth from District 2-6A.

The Eagles scored one run in the 3rd and broke it open with a 4-run 4th inning. The 4th was highlighted by homeruns by Breanna Barajas and Amyah Starks.

The high school softball postseason starts next week in the state of Texas.