HSU 2021 football schedule features five home and five road games

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ head coach Jesse Burleson has released the 2021 fall football schedule.

The Cowboys open the season at home on Sept. 4 against Wayland Baptist in its only non-conference game of the year. HSU opens conference play on the road at Sul Ross State on Sept. 11. The Cowboys come back home for Belhaven on Sept. 18 and then close the month with a clash with Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton at 6 p.m. on Sept. 25.

HSU will host McMurry on Oct. 2 and travel to East Texas Baptist on Oct. 16. Homecoming will be Oct. 23 against Southwestern and the Cowboys conclude October with a trip to Howard Payne on Oct. 30.

The Cowboys then travel to Sherman to play Austin College on Nov. 6. It is the first time playing the Kangaroos since 2005 as AC rejoins the American Southwest Conference as a football-only member. HSU closes the regular season with a home game against Texas Lutheran.