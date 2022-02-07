HITTER OF THE WEEK – Mason McCord, 2B, Sr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons senior second baseman Mason McCord (Greenville, Texas) is the American Southwest Conference Hitter of the Week.

McCord reached base six times and scored three of the Cowgirls’ runs in a two-game sweep at Schreiner.

She was 3-for-5 on the day, with three walks and a steal.

McCord scored the game-winning run in the top of the seventh of a 2-1 win and crossed the plate for an insurance run in the seventh of HSU’s 3-1 victory.

This is the second Player of the Week award of her career.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK – Jenna Lewis, RHP, Jr., McMurry

McMurry junior right-hander Jenna Lewis (Hearne, Texas) is the Pitcher of the Week.

Lewis started the 2022 season with a complete game, three-hit shutout in a 2-0 win at Trinity (Texas).

She faced just five batters over the minimum, striking out 10 batters with one walk.