ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ baseball team beat Belhaven 12-10 to win the final game of the three-game American Southwest Conference series on Friday afternoon at Hunter Field.

Nick Lucido had an RBI single for the Blazers in the first inning, but the Cowboys came back with a three-run home run from Gannon Azios in the bottom of the first.

HSU made the score 7-1 with four more runs in the second inning. Nick Ellington had a two-run double and Garrett Frazier added a two-run home run.

The Blazers chipped away at the deficit with three runs in the third and two more in the fourth to make the score 7-6. HSU then scored four times in the bottom of the fifth. Braydon Martin had an RBI single, Ellington an RBI single another run scored on an error and Weston Hickman added an RBI single to make the score 11-6.

Nate Herron had a two-run single in the sixth and then Herron added an RBI single in the eighth and another run scored on a wild pitch to make the score 11-10.

Hickman added his third home run of the season in the eighth to make it 12-10.

Wyatt Tumlinson came on in relief, his first action since March 4, to record the save. Tumlinson started the season as the Friday starter for the Cowboys but has battled a shoulder injury and is working his way back to action after rehab.

Freshman Kolten Kitchens (3-0) earned the win in relief. Brandon Girod started and went three and two-third innings and allowed six runs (only two were earned). Kitchens worked one and two-third innings and Jaydon Stephens worked two and one-third innings.

Joshua Thomas took the loss allowing seven runs in one and two-third innings for the Blazers.

Azios and Frazier had three hits each for the Cowboys. Azios was 8-for-10 in the series. Mathew Charbonne had four hits for the Blazers.

HSU is now 17-15 on the year and 11-13 in league play. Belhaven is 20-12 overall and 15-9 in conference action. The Cowboys will host the University of Dallas at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, before traveling to Concordia next weekend for a key ASC matchup.