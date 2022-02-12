LONGVIEW, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team fell 80-72 at LeTourneau in American Southwest Conference action at Solheim Arena in Longview.

Neither team led by more than three points in the first 10 minutes and the game was tied at 16 when HSU went on a 5-0 run to build a 21-16 lead, but LeTourneau countered with an 18-6 run to take a 34-27 lead with 4:37 to play in the half. The Yellowjackets led 39-38 at halftime.

In the second half, LeTourneau pushed the lead to 65-55 and HSU answered with six straight points but LeTourneau was able to close out the game down the stretch. HSU shot just 37 percent in the second half and LeTourneau got hot hitting 16-of-29 shots.

Aidan Walsh led the Cowboys with 13 points and Will Bartoszek added 12. Austin Brewer just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Deonte Jackson scored 30 points to pace three Yellowjackets in double figures. He hit 6-of-8 from 3-point range. Andrew Eberhardt added 20 points and Warren Richardson scored 17.

HSU is now 14-7 on the year and 10-6 in league play. LeTourneau improved to 18-4 overall and 13-4 in conference action. The Cowboys will close out the regular season next weekend at home with games against Sul Ross State and Howard Payne.