HSU Basketball Set To Host ASC Quarterfinal Games

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ basketball teams will each host an American Southwest Conference Tournament quarterfinal game on Wednesday at the Mabee Complex.

The Cowgirls come in as the No. 1 seed in the ASC West and will play host to Mary Hardin-Baylor in the first round at 5 p.m., which is earlier than the normal start time. HSU is 16-4 on the year and went 11-3 in conference play. UMHB went 11-8 overall and 7-7 in conference action.

HSU won both meetings this season. The two teams also squared off in the ASC Championship game last year with UMHB winning, 60-58. If the Cowgirls win the game, they will host the semifinal and final action on Sunday and Monday at the Mabee Complex.

On the men’s side, the Cowboys come into the tournament with a record of 15-7 overall and 10-5 in conference play. HSU is the No. 2 seed out of the ASC West and will host Sul Ross State, the ASC West No. 3 seed, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The teams have met three times this season with the Cowboys winning two of them. All three games were decided by seven points or less. The winner of this game will move on to the semifinals, which will be played at the highest remaining East seed after Wednesday’s games.

Tickets are $7 for each game and each game will require a separate ticket. You can get your tickets online at www.hsuathletics.com/tickets and it is recommended you do it before arriving at the Mabee Complex. Face coverings are required in the facility.

For fans unable to come, you can watch the game at www.hsuathletics.com/broadcasts.