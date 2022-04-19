QUAD-MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – E.J. Konah, Sr.; Aidan Matthews, Fr.; Parnelle Shands, Jr.; Daelen Warren-Frugé, Sr., Hardin-Simmons



Hardin-Simmons senior E.J. Konah (Philadelphia, Pa.), freshman Aidan Matthews (Maypearl, Texas), junior Parnelle Shands (Dinwiddie, Va.) and senior Daelen Warren-Fruge (Little Elm, Texas) took over the top 4×100 meter relay time in Division III with a school record 40.94 seconds at the War Hawk Classic. This is Konah’s second Athlete of the Week award of the season and third of his career, second of the season for Matthews and Warren-Frugé and the third of the season and fourth in the career of Shands.

MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Jacob Torrez, Fr., Hardin-Simmons



Hardin-Simmons freshman Jacob Torrez (Lubbock, Texas) posted the best long jump in the nation, clearing 7.53 meters (24 ft.-8.5 in.) at the War Hawk Classic. He also finished seventh with a high jump of 1.83 meters (6 ft.).

WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK – Kaitlyn Callaway, Jr., Hardin-Simmons



Hardin-Simmons junior Kaitlyn Callaway (Tuscola, Texas) won the javelin throw at the War Hawk Classic with a distance of 39.66 meters (130 ft.-1 in.). Her mark ranks 19th in the country.