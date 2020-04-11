HSU Completes Football Coaching Staff

ABILENE, Texas – Jesse Burleson has completed his coaching staff for the 2020 season, promoting two former graduate assistants to full-time roles.

J.J. Elkins will coach the tight ends and Garrett Martin will be the wide receiver’s coach.

Elkins came to HSU as a quarterback in 2014 and was the developmental squad quarterback as a freshman and was a reserve on varsity as a sophomore before knee injuries ended his career. He started as a student coach the next season and has been on the staff since, including as a graduate assistant.

Martin played in 41 varsity games for the Cowboys as four-year letterman. He made his mark initially on special teams and eventually as a starter at slot back. He had 101 career catches for the Cowboys. He also blocked three kicks in his career. He played at HSU from 2013 to 2016 and was a team captain.

Since then he has been both a student coach and a graduate assistant at HSU before heading to Texas A&M-Kingsville in January.

“Both of these guys are the epitome of what it means to be a Cowboy,” said Burleson. “They played in our program and have proven their coaching abilities and hard work both as student assistants and graduate assistants. They know what it takes to be successful and are very passionate about making HSU football the best it can be.”

The Cowboy staff is now complete with coordinators Jeff Whitehead (offense) and Zach Wilkerson (defense) back to lead their units which each led the ASC in total offense and total defense a year ago.

Elkins and Martin join Roosevelt Williams (secondary) and Mark McMillan (defensive line) in their first years on the HSU staff.