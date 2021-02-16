HSU continues wait for kickoff

As the struggles of the Texas Freeze continue across the state, the HSU Cowboys continue to sit and wait.

HSU Head Coach Jesse Burleson said, “Our number one concern is definitely not us, it’s our guys and our team and making sure that they’re in great hands, are taken care of, and have what they need.”

The Cowboys still have yet to play a football game since 2019. This week, that trend will continue.

Burleson said, “We have done some Zoom, we’ve actually have had some guys up here in person on Sunday. Right about the time we started coming up with a plan Z, because we started with plan A, we got the news that they had decided to cancel,”

The ASC has officially suspended play for all sports with the weather.

Burleson said, “I’m not going to lie, it’s extremely frustrating and it’s tough to deal with but we know that us and our program as Cowboys, we are always tougher than our circumstances. It could always be worse but at the same time our guys want that light at the end of the tunnel to know they’ll get to play an opponent at some point.”

For Coach Jesse Burleson’s squad, this is just another roadblock in the way of their return to the field.

Burleson said, “We feel like we are not in control of much at all with COVID and the weather and all that stuff. The stuff we can control, our guys attitudes, energy, effort, attention to detail, the work they put in when they do have the opportunity, I couldn’t ask for more. It’s been absolutely phenomenal and I know that these guys are wired different.”

While HSU’s home opener against HPU and their road test against Sul Ross State are canceled, the Cowboys hope to open their season Saturday February 27th at McMurry.

Burleson said, “One of these days, we are going to laugh about this. I don’t know when they are but we’re looking forward for them to come.”