HSU Cowboys and Cowgirls ride past McMurry Warhawks

ABILENE, Texas – McMurry Women’s Basketball faced a nationally ranked rival on Thursday night, dropping an 89-52 decision to No. 8 Hardin-Simmons University at the Mabee Complex in Abilene.

It was a defensive struggle for the first five minutes, as both teams combined for eight points, but then both offenses started to come alive as McMurry (1-14, 1-10) trailed 18-13 at the quarter break. HSU (14-3, 9-2) stayed ahead through halftime, but the War Hawks hung around with a 37-27 deficit at the half.

The Cowgirls started to pull away in the third quarter and would remain ahead the rest of the way.

Despite the loss, sophomore Destiny Mathews played an inspired game, finishing with game-highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds. Both totals mark season highs and fell one short of a career high.

Mathews came out blazing hot, starting the first half with 16 points and nine rebounds. She completed the double-double early in the third quarter with her 10th board.

Sophomore Taya Bridges finished with nine points, while junior Aubrey Guerra added eight.

HSU had five scorers in double-figures, led by Hallie Edmondson with 18 points.

The rematch will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. inside Kimbrell Arena at McMurry.

HSU Men 86-61

The shots just didn’t fall for McMurry University Men’s Basketball on Thursday night, as Hardin-Simmons defeated the War Hawks 86-61 at the HSU Mabee Complex in Abilene.

The War Hawks drop to 4-12 overall and 4-8 in American Southwest Conference play, while HSU moves to 14-5 overall and 9-3 in the ASC.

The Cowboys were the early aggressors, taking a 41-20 lead at the half. The lead became more comfortable near the end of the half, thanks to a 17-0 run. McMurry was never able to overcome the damage from that late first half run.

McMurry had eight players score multiple baskets in a balanced effort, led by sophomore Rob Charles with 11 points. Freshmen Michael Imariagbe and Matt Pena had nine points each, while junior DJ Worrell finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

The rivalry will move to Kimbrell Arena on Saturday, as McMurry will host HSU for an 8 p.m. tip-off.