HSU Cowboys are driven to succeed in 2019

The HSU Cowboys are a regular in the NCAA Div. III playoffs, but they are struggling to get past national powerhouse Mary Hardin-Baylor in the playoffs and in the regular season.

Getting past the Crusaders is the missing piece of the puzzle for the program, and head coach Jesse Burleson says his guys are ready to find that piece.

Jesse Burleson said, “I think the biggest thing you are going to see is that these guys are more driven than motivated. That’s important because that motivation goes away and drive never goes away. I think that you are going to see that fire that burns in those guys every day. Those loses hurt, and they sting. We don’t dwell on them, but we don’t forget them either. I think that’s going to be more apparent when we get to the fall just to be able to get over the hump and take that next step. We are tired of being good. We want to be great. We want to be championship level.”

HSU starts the season with it’s ASC opener. They travel over to Alpine to face Sul Ross St. on September 7.