The Hardin-Simmons Cowboys patiently awaited their name to be called in the postseason Div. III NCAA football selection show. They unfortunately didn’t get called, this year they plan to have a better season.

Head Coach Jesse Burleson said, “You know we feel like every single week is a playoff game and we’re going to approach it exactly like that and if we don’t then we’re limiting ourselves and that’s something we defiantly don’t want to do. We dont want to put it into somebody else’s hands we saw what that gets us, so we defiantly dont want to do that. We want to just go out there and take care of business and do what we’re capable of doing.”

Brock Bujnoch said, “Pressure makes dominance that’s the first thing that came to my head. Every since the selection show we didn’t do too much worrying about what was coming in the future, we just knew we had to put our head down because nobody really wanted to hear what our excuses were and things like that. So we just have to put our heads down and grind harder than we did last year and I think that’s we’re going to go on doing. “

Gaylon Glynn said, “I don’t think it’s no pressure, I get to come out here everyday and have fun with the fellas and get coached hard and have fun so I don’t think it’s any pressure. “

The Cowboys won their season opener 79-14 Saturday and now 1-0.