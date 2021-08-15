HSU Cowboys are “tired of knocking,” on the door of a conference championship

The Hardin-Simmons University Cowboys are back out on the gridiron after playing a pandemic shorted season this spring.

With the quick turnaround from the spring to the fall, the Cowboys do not have too much time to think about their heartbreaking loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor in the American Southwest Championship game back in late March.

HSU Head Coach Jesse Burleson says his upper classmen, and the returning players who were granted another year of eligibility because of the pandemic, will play major roles in his teams ability to finally get over the hump.

Head Coach Jesse Burleson says, “They understand what the expectations are, they understand the standards around here. They’re going to be able to teach all of those other guys and bring them up to speed. We’ve been right there on the door step for too long, and we’re tired of knocking. We’ve got to do the things that we need to do in order to kick that thing in, and go get the job done. So I think that’s going to be the emphasis. Those little, minute, tiny things that nobody sees. It’s being an expert at those things, so that we can take that next step,” said Coach Burleson.

On September 4th, the HSU Cowboys kick off the 2021 season at home against Wayland Baptist.