HSU Cowboys back at home for first time in 476 days

The HSU football teams is off to a great start with 42-point victory over rival McMurry in their opener.

This week the Cowboys return to Shelton Stadium for the first time this season. It’s been 476 days since they played a game at home.

Head Coach Jesse Burleson says, “There’s nothing like playing at Shelton Stadium. It’s a special place. It’s a special opportunity for our guys and that first time when we get to step out there and see those home fans and see the excitement and the joy on their faces, that’s a big reason why we do this. We do it to try to be the best show we can be, and give them what they came for. So we’re excited about the opportunity to do it in front of our home fans.”

Texas Lutheran comes to town on Saturday for the Cowboys second game of the season. The Cowboys are 7-2 in the last nine meetings.