RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ baseball team was picked sixth in the American Southwest Conference preseason poll of coaches and sports information directors.

The Cowboys, who improved from nine wins to 22 wins from 2021 to 2022, returns the bulk of their lineup and most if its pitching rotation for a year ago and are expecting to take another step.

East Texas Baptist was picked to with the league title as they received 10 of the 20 first-place votes and had 189 points in the poll. The Tigers just edged 2022 conference champion UT Dallas. The Comets had nine first-place votes and 185 poll points.

Mary Hardin-Baylor, McMurry, Concordia, HSU, LeTourneau, Ozarks, Howard Payne and Sul Ross State rounded out the poll. This season only the top six teams advance to the ASC playoffs, which will be a single-bracket tournament at the top seed.

In addition to the preseason poll, a total of 30 players – 20 position players and 10 pitchers – were named to the ASC Baseball Preseason Watch List by the head coaches.

HSU also had three players named to the players to watch list. Gannon Azios was an all-region third-baseman last season for the Cowboys. Transfer shortstop Colby Seltzer, who was a four-year starter at Tarleton State, was also tabbed.

Sophomore pitcher Caidon Livingston was also listed. Livingston allowed three or less runs in four of his last five starts of the season after making the leap into the rotation midway into the season.

2023 ASC Baseball Preseason Poll

Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2022 Record (ASC) 1. East Texas Baptist (10) 189 33-13 (24-6) 2. UT Dallas (9) 185 35-17 (20-10) 3. Mary Hardin-Baylor 147 26-18 (16-14) 4. McMurry (1) 133 24-18 (17-13) 5. Concordia Texas 117 14-25 (13-17) 6. Hardin-Simmons 111 22-21 (14-16) 7. LeTourneau 73 15-24 (12-18) 8. Ozarks 68 13-25 (12-18) 9. Howard Payne 41 12-28 (7-23) 10. Sul Ross State 36 14-22 (11-19)

2023 ASC Baseball Preseason Players to Watch

Players selected by their respective head coach

Position Players

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Rennie Arjona * Sr. OF Ozarks Panama Gannon Azios * Jr. 3B Hardin-Simmons Cedar Park, Texas Blake Beach * Jr. SS McMurry Humble, Texas Dylan Bivins So. UT UT Dallas Denton, Texas Will Burford * So. OF Howard Payne Sugar Land, Texas Grayson Coltharp So. 1B UT Dallas Allen, Texas Dru Didway * Sr. DH Ozarks Sallisaw, Okla. Josh Dyer * Jr. 3B/1B McMurry Albany, Texas Ryan Farmer * Jr. OF Mary Hardin-Baylor Manvel, Texas Brandon Goynes So. INF Concordia Texas Temple, Texas Dane Jones * Jr. OF LeTourneau Keller, Texas Hunter Jones * Jr. OF/DH Mary Hardin-Baylor Hewitt, Texas Jase Jones * Gr. 1B East Texas Baptist Mount Enterprise, Texas Tristan Karles * Sr. OF Sul Ross State Humble, Texas Andrew Klingenstein So. 1B/OF LeTourneau Flower Mound, Texas Rylee McGee * Gr. C Howard Payne Freeport, Texas Orlando Moreno * Sr. INF Sul Ross State Splendora, Texas Chris Morrow Jr. OF/1B Concordia Texas Robinson, Texas Colby Seltzer Sr. SS Hardin-Simmons Haslet, Texas Brett Wagner N* Sr. OF East Texas Baptist Lake Jackson, Texas



Pitchers

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown Andrew Acierni * Jr. RHP Mary Hardin-Baylor Waco, Texas Braxton Briones Sr. RHP McMurry Iowa Park, Texas Sayers Collins P* Sr. RHP East Texas Baptist Frisco, Texas Caidon Livingston So. RHP Hardin-Simmons Lorena, Texas Aiden Mow Jr. RHP Sul Ross State San Antonio, Texas Dakota Palmer So. LHP Concordia Texas Guy, Texas Brendan Read * So. LHP Howard Payne Round Rock, Texas Josh Ropple Sr. RHP Ozarks Copperas Cove, Texas Landon Stocks So. RHP LeTourneau Kaufman, Texas Ryan Vera Sr. LHP UT Dallas Friendswood, Texas

* 2022 All-Conference

P 2022 Pitcher of the Year

N 2022 Newcomer of the Year