RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ baseball team was picked sixth in the American Southwest Conference preseason poll of coaches and sports information directors.
The Cowboys, who improved from nine wins to 22 wins from 2021 to 2022, returns the bulk of their lineup and most if its pitching rotation for a year ago and are expecting to take another step.
East Texas Baptist was picked to with the league title as they received 10 of the 20 first-place votes and had 189 points in the poll. The Tigers just edged 2022 conference champion UT Dallas. The Comets had nine first-place votes and 185 poll points.
Mary Hardin-Baylor, McMurry, Concordia, HSU, LeTourneau, Ozarks, Howard Payne and Sul Ross State rounded out the poll. This season only the top six teams advance to the ASC playoffs, which will be a single-bracket tournament at the top seed.
In addition to the preseason poll, a total of 30 players – 20 position players and 10 pitchers – were named to the ASC Baseball Preseason Watch List by the head coaches.
HSU also had three players named to the players to watch list. Gannon Azios was an all-region third-baseman last season for the Cowboys. Transfer shortstop Colby Seltzer, who was a four-year starter at Tarleton State, was also tabbed.
Sophomore pitcher Caidon Livingston was also listed. Livingston allowed three or less runs in four of his last five starts of the season after making the leap into the rotation midway into the season.
2023 ASC Baseball Preseason Poll
|Rank
|Team (1st place votes)
|Pts.
|2022 Record (ASC)
|1.
|East Texas Baptist (10)
|189
|33-13 (24-6)
|2.
|UT Dallas (9)
|185
|35-17 (20-10)
|3.
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|147
|26-18 (16-14)
|4.
|McMurry (1)
|133
|24-18 (17-13)
|5.
|Concordia Texas
|117
|14-25 (13-17)
|6.
|Hardin-Simmons
|111
|22-21 (14-16)
|7.
|LeTourneau
|73
|15-24 (12-18)
|8.
|Ozarks
|68
|13-25 (12-18)
|9.
|Howard Payne
|41
|12-28 (7-23)
|10.
|Sul Ross State
|36
|14-22 (11-19)
2023 ASC Baseball Preseason Players to Watch
Players selected by their respective head coach
Position Players
|Name
|Cl.
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Rennie Arjona *
|Sr.
|OF
|Ozarks
|Panama
|Gannon Azios *
|Jr.
|3B
|Hardin-Simmons
|Cedar Park, Texas
|Blake Beach *
|Jr.
|SS
|McMurry
|Humble, Texas
|Dylan Bivins
|So.
|UT
|UT Dallas
|Denton, Texas
|Will Burford *
|So.
|OF
|Howard Payne
|Sugar Land, Texas
|Grayson Coltharp
|So.
|1B
|UT Dallas
|Allen, Texas
|Dru Didway *
|Sr.
|DH
|Ozarks
|Sallisaw, Okla.
|Josh Dyer *
|Jr.
|3B/1B
|McMurry
|Albany, Texas
|Ryan Farmer *
|Jr.
|OF
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Manvel, Texas
|Brandon Goynes
|So.
|INF
|Concordia Texas
|Temple, Texas
|Dane Jones *
|Jr.
|OF
|LeTourneau
|Keller, Texas
|Hunter Jones *
|Jr.
|OF/DH
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Hewitt, Texas
|Jase Jones *
|Gr.
|1B
|East Texas Baptist
|Mount Enterprise, Texas
|Tristan Karles *
|Sr.
|OF
|Sul Ross State
|Humble, Texas
|Andrew Klingenstein
|So.
|1B/OF
|LeTourneau
|Flower Mound, Texas
|Rylee McGee *
|Gr.
|C
|Howard Payne
|Freeport, Texas
|Orlando Moreno *
|Sr.
|INF
|Sul Ross State
|Splendora, Texas
|Chris Morrow
|Jr.
|OF/1B
|Concordia Texas
|Robinson, Texas
|Colby Seltzer
|Sr.
|SS
|Hardin-Simmons
|Haslet, Texas
|Brett Wagner N*
|Sr.
|OF
|East Texas Baptist
|Lake Jackson, Texas
Pitchers
|Name
|Cl.
|Pos.
|School
|Hometown
|Andrew Acierni *
|Jr.
|RHP
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Waco, Texas
|Braxton Briones
|Sr.
|RHP
|McMurry
|Iowa Park, Texas
|Sayers Collins P*
|Sr.
|RHP
|East Texas Baptist
|Frisco, Texas
|Caidon Livingston
|So.
|RHP
|Hardin-Simmons
|Lorena, Texas
|Aiden Mow
|Jr.
|RHP
|Sul Ross State
|San Antonio, Texas
|Dakota Palmer
|So.
|LHP
|Concordia Texas
|Guy, Texas
|Brendan Read *
|So.
|LHP
|Howard Payne
|Round Rock, Texas
|Josh Ropple
|Sr.
|RHP
|Ozarks
|Copperas Cove, Texas
|Landon Stocks
|So.
|RHP
|LeTourneau
|Kaufman, Texas
|Ryan Vera
|Sr.
|LHP
|UT Dallas
|Friendswood, Texas
* 2022 All-Conference
P 2022 Pitcher of the Year
N 2022 Newcomer of the Year