RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ baseball team was picked sixth in the American Southwest Conference preseason poll of coaches and sports information directors.

The Cowboys, who improved from nine wins to 22 wins from 2021 to 2022, returns the bulk of their lineup and most if its pitching rotation for a year ago and are expecting to take another step.

East Texas Baptist was picked to with the league title as they received 10 of the 20 first-place votes and had 189 points in the poll. The Tigers just edged 2022 conference champion UT Dallas. The Comets had nine first-place votes and 185 poll points.

Mary Hardin-Baylor, McMurry, Concordia, HSU, LeTourneau, Ozarks, Howard Payne and Sul Ross State rounded out the poll. This season only the top six teams advance to the ASC playoffs, which will be a single-bracket tournament at the top seed.

In addition to the preseason poll, a total of 30 players – 20 position players and 10 pitchers – were named to the ASC Baseball Preseason Watch List by the head coaches.

HSU also had three players named to the players to watch list. Gannon Azios was an all-region third-baseman last season for the Cowboys. Transfer shortstop Colby Seltzer, who was a four-year starter at Tarleton State, was also tabbed.

Sophomore pitcher Caidon Livingston was also listed. Livingston allowed three or less runs in four of his last five starts of the season after making the leap into the rotation midway into the season.

2023 ASC Baseball Preseason Poll

RankTeam (1st place votes)Pts.2022 Record (ASC)
1.East Texas Baptist (10)18933-13 (24-6)
2.UT Dallas (9)18535-17 (20-10)
3.Mary Hardin-Baylor14726-18 (16-14)
4.McMurry (1)13324-18 (17-13)
5.Concordia Texas11714-25 (13-17)
6.Hardin-Simmons11122-21 (14-16)
7.LeTourneau7315-24 (12-18)
8.Ozarks6813-25 (12-18)
9.Howard Payne4112-28 (7-23)
10.Sul Ross State3614-22 (11-19)

2023 ASC Baseball Preseason Players to Watch
Players selected by their respective head coach
Position Players

NameCl.Pos.SchoolHometown
Rennie Arjona *Sr.OFOzarksPanama
Gannon Azios *Jr.3BHardin-SimmonsCedar Park, Texas
Blake Beach *Jr.SSMcMurryHumble, Texas
Dylan BivinsSo.UTUT DallasDenton, Texas
Will Burford *So.OFHoward PayneSugar Land, Texas
Grayson ColtharpSo.1BUT DallasAllen, Texas
Dru Didway *Sr.DHOzarksSallisaw, Okla.
Josh Dyer *Jr.3B/1BMcMurryAlbany, Texas
Ryan Farmer *Jr.OFMary Hardin-BaylorManvel, Texas
Brandon GoynesSo.INFConcordia TexasTemple, Texas
Dane Jones *Jr.OFLeTourneauKeller, Texas
Hunter Jones *Jr.OF/DHMary Hardin-BaylorHewitt, Texas
Jase Jones *Gr.1BEast Texas BaptistMount Enterprise, Texas
Tristan Karles *Sr.OFSul Ross StateHumble, Texas
Andrew KlingensteinSo.1B/OFLeTourneauFlower Mound, Texas
Rylee McGee *Gr.CHoward PayneFreeport, Texas
Orlando Moreno *Sr.INFSul Ross StateSplendora, Texas
Chris MorrowJr.OF/1BConcordia TexasRobinson, Texas
Colby SeltzerSr.SSHardin-SimmonsHaslet, Texas
Brett Wagner N*Sr.OFEast Texas BaptistLake Jackson, Texas


Pitchers

NameCl.Pos.SchoolHometown
Andrew Acierni *Jr.RHPMary Hardin-BaylorWaco, Texas
Braxton BrionesSr.RHPMcMurryIowa Park, Texas
Sayers Collins P*Sr.RHPEast Texas BaptistFrisco, Texas
Caidon LivingstonSo.RHPHardin-SimmonsLorena, Texas
Aiden MowJr.RHPSul Ross StateSan Antonio, Texas
Dakota PalmerSo.LHPConcordia TexasGuy, Texas
Brendan Read *So.LHPHoward PayneRound Rock, Texas
Josh RoppleSr.RHPOzarksCopperas Cove, Texas
Landon StocksSo.RHPLeTourneauKaufman, Texas
Ryan VeraSr.LHPUT DallasFriendswood, Texas

* 2022 All-Conference

P 2022 Pitcher of the Year
N 2022 Newcomer of the Year