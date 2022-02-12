BELTON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ baseball team split an American Southwest Conference doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at Red Murff Field, winning 3-2 in the first game and falling 6-3 in the finale.

Game 1

Grant Mitzelfelt tossed a complete-game allowing just one earned run as the Cowboys won 3-2.

Mitzelfelt closed out the seventh inning with the tying run at third base with no outs with a strikeout, ground out and line out. He scattered five hits and allowed two runs (one earned)

The Cru jumped on the board with a pair of runs on an RBI single by Farmer and a sacrifice fly by Rhett Grosz in the first inning.

HSU scored a run in the second on a bases loaded walk by Luke Kirkbride. Weston Hickman executed a perfect squeeze bunt to tie the game in the fourth inning. Kirkbride added an RBI single for the winning run later in the fourth inning.

Freddy Nunez had three of the Cowboys’ five hits in the contest. Ryan Farmer led UMHB with two hits.

Starter Rahul Champaneri took the loss for UMHB. He allowed three runs in four innings. Alex Palczewski tossed three scoreless innings in relief.

Game 2

Garrett Frazier gave the Cowboys a 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI groundout and the Cru tied the game with an RBI single by Warren Sammons in the first. The Cru took the lead in the second inning on a wild pitch.

Frazier added a two-run double in the third to give HSU a 3-2 lead. The Cru answered with a three-run third inning. Malik Bolin had a sacrifice fly and Hunter Jones had a two-run single. Staton Dudley added an RBI double in the fourth inning to end the scoring.

Brandon Girod took the loss allowing six runs in three innings. Caleb Smith worked four scoreless innings of relief for HSU and Pato Wray worked a scoreless eighth.

Nicklas Fenner earned the win for the Cru, allowing three runs over six innings of work. Cameron Bogan worked three scoreless innings for the save. Holiday led the Cru with three hits and five different Cowboys had one hit each.

HSU is now 1-2 overall and in conference play and the Cru improved to 2-1 overall and in league play.

The Cowboys will host Howard Payne next weekend in Abilene.