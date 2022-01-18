HSU Cowboys basketball looking to improve record

After an eight-game winning streak, the HSU Cowboys have lost their last four games.

The Cowboys were off to a fast start, they’ve had some tough conference losses and are trying to improve to get back on track.

Neal Chambliss said, “We just gotta stay consistent, a lot of teams have had their ups and downs, especially with all the COVID rules and people losing players and losing games and we just gotta be ready at all times and put in 100% effort and stay consistent and get as many wins as we can.”

Kaleb Favors said, “The thing for us this year has been discipline. Coach has been telling us the difference between teams and the good teams is discipline. A lot of what we’ve been doing this year we’ve been working on discipline doing the right thing on and off the court and even when nobody’s looking is gonna help us out a lot here on the court.”

The Cowboys get a shot at improvement this Thursday against East Texas Baptist.