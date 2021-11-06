HSU Cowboys Corral Austin College Kangaroos

SHERMAN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team moved to 8-1 on the year with a 56-14 win over Austin College on Saturday afternoon at Apple Stadium in Sherman.

Austin College took the opening kickoff and went for it on fourth down on the first drive but the Cowboys came up with a stop. It took them four plays to go 30 yards for a touchdown with Jonathan Castaneda scoring his fourth rushing touchdown of the year with a 2-yard run.

Another quick stop, and HSU responded with a 7-play, 72-yard drive and Myles Featherston capped it with a 1-yard plunge for a 14-0 lead with 5:39 to play in the first quarter.

Kolby Youngblood scored on the next HSU drive on a 1-yard touchdown drive and Cade Bell scored on a 9-yard flip pass from Kyle Jones to make the score 28-0 with 6:26 to play in the first half. After another quick stop by the defense, Jones hit Jalen Crawford on a 37-yard touchdown pass with 2:57 to play in the half.

HSU scored on the opening drive of the second half when Jones hit Kevi Evans on a 38-yard pass which pretty much ended the day for the first offensive unit.

Gaylon Glynn hit Kai Brinkerhoff on a 47-yard touchdown with 10:05 to play in the third quarter to make it 49-0. Austin College responded with a scoring drive of its own that went 13 plays and 58 yards and Devon Rideaux scored from 13 yards out.

Colton Marshall had a 3-yard touchdown run for the Cowboys with :13 to play in the third quarter.

The Cowboys only punt of the game turned into a touchdown for the Kangaroos as a snap went over the head of Cody Harral and he had to fall on it at the HSU 12-yard line. AC punched it in when Tyler Jones hit Kennon Magers on an 8-yard touchdown.

HSU had 612 yards of offense on 73 plays and tied the school record with 38 first downs. Jones completed 20-of-22 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns in one half and one series of the second half.

Brock Bujnoch led the defense with eight tackles and he had an interception. AC had 223 yards of total offense.

HSU is 8-1 overall and 7-1 in ASC play. Austin College fell to 1-7 overall and in league play. The Cowboys will close the regular season with senior day at Shelton Stadium next week against Texas Lutheran.