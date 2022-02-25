BELTON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 70-61 loss to LeTourneau in the American Southwest Conference Semifinal on Friday evening at the Mayborn Campus Center.

LeTourneau led 22-20 with 4:10 to play in the first half and then hit the Cowboys with a 9-2 run over the next 1:55 to open its biggest lead of the half at 31-22. HSU then scored eight straight points to make it 31-30 and LETU led 33-30 at halftime.

In the second half, the Yellow Jackets pushed the lead back to double digits at 44-34. HSU made a push and cut it to 64-61 with 2:30 to play. Andrew Eberhardt then hit a dagger to the Cowboys’ chances as he hit a fadeaway 3-point with the shot clock expiring to push the lead back to 67-61 and the Cowboys could not score again.

The Cowboys shot just 35.5 percent in the game and just 5-for-23 from 3-point range. LeTourneau hit nine 3-pointers in the contest.

Neal Chambliss was the only Cowboy in double figures and he finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Deonte Jackson led LETU with 20 points and Andrew Eberhardt added 16.

HSU ends the year at 17-8 and LeTourneau improved to 22-4 on the year. The Yellow Jackets will play for the ASC Championship on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Cowboys have six seniors on their team with Chase Cobb being the only one that doesn’t have a year of eligibility remaining. He played all 40 minutes and had eight points in six assists in his final game as a Cowboy.