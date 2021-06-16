HSU Cowboys end year nationally ranked, four athletes regionally ranked

TEMPE, Ariz. – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s tennis team finished the year ranked No. 37 in the nation after finishing runner-up in the ASC Championship.

This is the first time the Cowboy tennis team has ended with a national rank since 2007. HSU men’s tennis was also No. 6 in the West Region and had four athletes ranked regionally.

Alex Pavkovich finished in the NCAA singles tournament and ended ranked No. 21 in the nation. Pavkovich also sits at No. 4 in the West Region.

The doubles team of Pavkovich and Desmond O’Shea was ranked No. 7 in the West Region. The doubles team of Josh Lopez and Davyn Williford ended ranked No. 13 in the West for the Cowboys.

