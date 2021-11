On Saturday, the #8 ranked Hardin-Simmons Cowboys went head to head with the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs, and put on a show for their home fans.

Hardin-Simmons led 37-0 at the half, and went on to win in shut out fashion 65-0.

HSU finishes the regular season 9-1, with their only loss coming at the hands of the #2 ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders, 34-28. The Cowboys held a 28-7 lead at halftime in that heartbreaking loss.