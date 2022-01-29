AUSTIN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team held off Concordia 87-84 to pick up an important road American Southwest Conference win on Saturday afternoon in Austin.

Like most games against Concordia, the game was a game of runs and a lot of free throws. HSU went 31-of-42 at the foul line as the Tornados with their full-court attacking press fouled 33 times in the contest and the Cowboys had 24 fouls and CTX went 19-of-29 at the foul line.

HSU opened the game with a 16-7 run and eventually led 25-12. However, Concordia came back and cut the deficit to 32-28 at halftime. Concordia took a 35-34 lead early in the second half.

The Cowboys answered with an 18-3 spurt to take a 53-37 advantage with 13:48 to play. Concordia cut into the lead once again and the score was 62-55 with 7:28 to play. HSU pushed the lead back to 74-63 with 3:37 to go.

Concordia then scored 10 of the next 11 points to cut it to 75-73 with 2:24 but Aidan Walsh had a 3-point play to push the lead back to five and HSU made enough free throws including two by Austin Brewer with 1.7 to play to keep the hard-charging Tornados away.

HSU had a balanced attack as Steven Quinn led the way with 16 points, Walsh had 15 points, Kyle Brennon scored 13 and Chase Cobb added 11.

D.J. Pigford led three Tornados in double figures with 20, Donovan Stafford had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Luis Gonzales added 17 points.

HSU is now 12-5 overall and 8-4 in league play. Concordia fell to 8-8 overall and to 5-7 in ASC action.

The Cowboys will host McMurry in a White Out game on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Mabee Complex.