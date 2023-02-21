The Hardin-Simmons University Cowboys topped Concordia for the third time this season, and the second time in less than a week, 101-96, to advance to the semifinals of the American Southwest Conference Tournament.

The Cowboys came out on fire in the first half. Head coach Matt Brackett’s team shot over 55% from the field, and they were 5-11 from the three-point line. That shooting helped HSU build an 11-point lead over the Tornados at the break.

The second half saw Concordia start cutting into the Cowboys lead, but they never could catch them.

The Tornados used a 9-0 run to cut the HSU lead to 63-59, but the Cowboy answered that with a 9-2 run to extend the lead, again.

The Cowboys are headed to the ASC Tournament semifinals in Belton to play Mary Hardin-Baylor. HSU is 0-2 against the Crusaders this season. The meet at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.