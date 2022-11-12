Dating back to a 12-0 win against the Abilene Town Kids in 1897, Hardin-Simmons has mostly known success in its football program. Today’s win over Texas Lutheran HSU is win No. 500 in the school’s history.
In the 85 seasons of Cowboy football, HSU has a record of 500 wins, 275 losses and 35 ties, has appeared in eight bowl games, played in 24 postseason playoff games and produced 77 different All-Americans to a total of 103 nods.
Three people with ties to the Cowboys are now in the pro football Hall of Fame – Clyde “Bulldog” Turner, former coach Sammy Baugh and Ed Sprinkle and a total of 25 players from Hardin-Simmons have played in the NFL.
The Golden Era of HSU football came from 1935 to 1951 when the Cowboys went 105-31 and played in eight bowl games. In the calendar year of 1948 HSU set a record by playing in four bowl games. In all, HSU has played in nine postseason bowl games.
In 1990, Jimmie Keeling restarted the Cowboy football program that had been eliminated since 1963.
He started a new era of NAIA and later Division III football that brought great excitement back to the Forty Acres. He had a record of 172-53 and led the Cowboys to the NAIA or NCAA playoffs in 11 different seasons and reached the National semifinals in 1993 and 2000.
Jesse Burleson has continued the run of Cowboy football and has produced four trips to the NCAA playoffs and a record of 88-30.
500 Wins By The Numbers
|First Win
|1897, Abilene Town Kids, W, 12-0
Records By Decades
|1890s
|1-3
|1900s
|20-7-4
|1910s
|5-11
|1920s
|47-40-11
|1930s
|59-30-11
|1940s
|56-13-6
|1950s
|49-53-2
|1960s
|3-35-1
|1990s
|81-29
|2000s
|83-22
|2010s
|74-29
|2020s
|21-3
|499-275-35
|Bowl Games
|Jan. 1, 1936
|Sun Bowl
|HSU 14, N.M. State 14
|Jan. 1, 1937
|Sun Bowl
|HSU 34, UTEP 6
|Jan. 1, 1943
|Sun Bowl
|Air Force 13, HSU 7
|Jan. 4, 1947
|Alamo Bowl
|HSU 20, Denver 0
|Jan. 1, 1948
|Harbour Bowl
|HSU 53, San Diego State 6
|Dec. 4, 1948
|Grape Bowl
|HSU 35, College of the Pacific 35
|Dec. 18, 1948
|Shrine Bowl
|HSU 40, Ouachita 12
|Dec. 30, 1948
|Camelia Bowl
|HSU 49, Wichita State 12
|Dec. 31, 1958
|Sun Bowl
|Wyoming 14, HSU 6
|Playoff Games
|Nov. 21, 1992
|NAIA
|HSU 42, Howard Payne 28
|Dec. 5, 1992
|NAIA
|Minot State 21, HSU 14
|Nov. 20, 1993
|NAIA
|HSU 49, Evangel 21
|Dec. 4, 1993
|NAIA
|HSU 30, Mary 20
|Dec. 11, 1993
|NAIA
|Westminster 10, HSU 0
|Nov. 19, 1994
|NAIA
|HSU 49, Missouri Valley 21
|Dec. 3, 1994
|NAIA
|Lambuth 57, HSU 54
|Nov. 18, 1995
|NAIA
|HSU 17, Howard Payne 6
|Dec. 2, 1995
|NAIA
|Central Washington 40, HSU 20
|Nov. 23, 1996
|NAIA
|Evangel 45, HSU 23
|Nov. 20, 1999
|Division III
|HSU 28, Washington 21
|Nov. 27, 1999
|Division III
|HSU 51, Washington and Jefferson 3
|Dec. 4, 1999
|Division III
|Trinity 40, HSU 33
|Nov. 25, 2000
|Division III
|HSU 32, Western Maryland 10
|Dec. 2, 2000
|Division III
|HSU 33, Trinity 30
|Dec. 9, 2000
|Division III
|St. John’s 38, HSU 14
|Nov. 17, 2001
|Division III
|Wittenberg 38, HSU 35 (OT)
|Nov. 20, 2004
|Division III
|UMHB 42, HSU 28
|Nov. 19, 2006
|Division III
|UMHB 33, HSU 21
|Nov. 22, 2008
|Division III
|UMHB 38, HSU 35
|Nov. 21, 2015
|Division III
|UMHB 37, HSU 19
|Nov. 16, 2016
|Division III
|Linfield 24, HSU 10
|Nov. 18, 2017
|Division III
|Linfield 27, HSU 13
|Nov. 17, 2019
|Division III
|UMHB 27, HSU 6
|Milestone Wins
|1
|Abilene Town Kids
|Sept, 18, 1897
|100
|Texas Mines (now UTEP)
|Nov. 23, 1935
|200
|Trinity
|Oct. 4, 1952
|300
|Austin College
|Nov. 1, 1997
|400
|at East Texas Baptist
|Oct. 10, 2009
|500
|at Texas Lutheran
|Nov. 12, 2022