Dating back to a 12-0 win against the Abilene Town Kids in 1897, Hardin-Simmons has mostly known success in its football program. Today’s win over Texas Lutheran HSU is win No. 500 in the school’s history.

In the 85 seasons of Cowboy football, HSU has a record of 500 wins, 275 losses and 35 ties, has appeared in eight bowl games, played in 24 postseason playoff games and produced 77 different All-Americans to a total of 103 nods.

Three people with ties to the Cowboys are now in the pro football Hall of Fame – Clyde “Bulldog” Turner, former coach Sammy Baugh and Ed Sprinkle and a total of 25 players from Hardin-Simmons have played in the NFL.

The Golden Era of HSU football came from 1935 to 1951 when the Cowboys went 105-31 and played in eight bowl games. In the calendar year of 1948 HSU set a record by playing in four bowl games. In all, HSU has played in nine postseason bowl games.

In 1990, Jimmie Keeling restarted the Cowboy football program that had been eliminated since 1963.

He started a new era of NAIA and later Division III football that brought great excitement back to the Forty Acres. He had a record of 172-53 and led the Cowboys to the NAIA or NCAA playoffs in 11 different seasons and reached the National semifinals in 1993 and 2000.

Jesse Burleson has continued the run of Cowboy football and has produced four trips to the NCAA playoffs and a record of 88-30.

500 Wins By The Numbers

First Win 1897, Abilene Town Kids, W, 12-0

Records By Decades

1890s 1-3 1900s 20-7-4 1910s 5-11 1920s 47-40-11 1930s 59-30-11 1940s 56-13-6 1950s 49-53-2 1960s 3-35-1 1990s 81-29 2000s 83-22 2010s 74-29 2020s 21-3 499-275-35

Bowl Games Jan. 1, 1936 Sun Bowl HSU 14, N.M. State 14 Jan. 1, 1937 Sun Bowl HSU 34, UTEP 6 Jan. 1, 1943 Sun Bowl Air Force 13, HSU 7 Jan. 4, 1947 Alamo Bowl HSU 20, Denver 0 Jan. 1, 1948 Harbour Bowl HSU 53, San Diego State 6 Dec. 4, 1948 Grape Bowl HSU 35, College of the Pacific 35 Dec. 18, 1948 Shrine Bowl HSU 40, Ouachita 12 Dec. 30, 1948 Camelia Bowl HSU 49, Wichita State 12 Dec. 31, 1958 Sun Bowl Wyoming 14, HSU 6 Playoff Games Nov. 21, 1992 NAIA HSU 42, Howard Payne 28 Dec. 5, 1992 NAIA Minot State 21, HSU 14 Nov. 20, 1993 NAIA HSU 49, Evangel 21 Dec. 4, 1993 NAIA HSU 30, Mary 20 Dec. 11, 1993 NAIA Westminster 10, HSU 0 Nov. 19, 1994 NAIA HSU 49, Missouri Valley 21 Dec. 3, 1994 NAIA Lambuth 57, HSU 54 Nov. 18, 1995 NAIA HSU 17, Howard Payne 6 Dec. 2, 1995 NAIA Central Washington 40, HSU 20 Nov. 23, 1996 NAIA Evangel 45, HSU 23 Nov. 20, 1999 Division III HSU 28, Washington 21 Nov. 27, 1999 Division III HSU 51, Washington and Jefferson 3 Dec. 4, 1999 Division III Trinity 40, HSU 33 Nov. 25, 2000 Division III HSU 32, Western Maryland 10 Dec. 2, 2000 Division III HSU 33, Trinity 30 Dec. 9, 2000 Division III St. John’s 38, HSU 14 Nov. 17, 2001 Division III Wittenberg 38, HSU 35 (OT) Nov. 20, 2004 Division III UMHB 42, HSU 28 Nov. 19, 2006 Division III UMHB 33, HSU 21 Nov. 22, 2008 Division III UMHB 38, HSU 35 Nov. 21, 2015 Division III UMHB 37, HSU 19 Nov. 16, 2016 Division III Linfield 24, HSU 10 Nov. 18, 2017 Division III Linfield 27, HSU 13 Nov. 17, 2019 Division III UMHB 27, HSU 6