HSU Cowboys picked 2nd; McMurry 4th; HPU 6th in ASC Men’s Hoops

RICHARDSON, Texas – UT Dallas and Mary Hardin-Baylor have been picked to repeat as the 2019-20 American Southwest Conference East and West Division champions, respectively, in men’s basketball following a vote of the league’s head coaches and directors of sports information, the ASC office announced Thursday.

UT Dallas (24-5, 13-3 ASC) received 137 points and 18 of a possible 24 first-place votes to lead the East Division. The Comets, under six-time East Division Coach of the Year Terry Butterfield, won the ASC Championship last season and played in the first round of the NCAA Division III Championship.

Mary Hardin-Baylor (21-6, 11-5 ASC) was picked to win the West Division with 127 points and 14 of 24 first place votes. The Cru, under eight-time West Division Coach of the Year Ken DeWeese, won the ASC West Division last year and advanced to the semifinals of the ASC Championship.

In the East, the LeTourneau (17-9, 11-5 ASC) was picked second with 109 points and three first place votes, followed by East Texas Baptist (12-14, 8-8 ASC) with 89 points and two first place votes. They were followed by Louisiana College (19-7, 11-5 ASC), Ozarks (7-18, 6-10 ASC) and Belhaven (9-16, 2-14 ASC).

Hardin-Simmons (17-11, 10-6 ASC) was selected as the runner-up in the West with 117 points and six first place votes after reaching the finals of the ASC Championship in 2019. Concordia Texas (13-14, 10-6 ASC) was third with 101 points and two first places. They were followed by McMurry (10-16, 7-9 ASC), Sul Ross State (10-15, 5-11 ASC) and Howard Payne (4-21, 2-14 ASC).