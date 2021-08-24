HSU Cowboys Picked Fourth in ASC Preseason

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ was picked to finish fourth in the 2021 American Southwest Conference Men’s Cross Country Championship in a vote of the league’s head coaches the conference office announced Tuesday, August 24.

Juniors Zach Mitchell and Eric Monroy were both named ASC runners to watch for the 2021 season.

UT Dallas was selected to win the ASC. The Comets received 96 points and seven out of 10 first-place votes in the poll after winning their third straight title in 2020-21.

LeTourneau was second with 81 points and one first-place vote after a runner-up finish. Just behind the YellowJackets were McMurry with 76 points and Hardin-Simmons with 68 points.

Rounding out the poll were East Texas Baptist (54); Concordia Texas (51), Mary Hardin-Baylor (45/1); Ozarks (40); Belhaven (32/1); and Sul Ross State (12).

Fourteen runners are among those to watch in the 2021 season. Nominated by the head coaches, the watch list includes ten who earned All-Conference honors, including the 2020-21 individualist medalist – senior Lorien Nightingale from LeTourneau – and the Freshman of the Year – Graeme Maclean of UT Dallas.

Regular season races will begin Wednesday, September 1. The ASC Cross Country Championship is scheduled for October 30, hosted by Ozarks in Clarksville, Ark.