HSU Cowboys Picked Second in ASC; Jones Nabs Preseason Honor

RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team has been picked to place second in the preseason American Southwest Conference football poll of head coaches and sports information directors.

Senior quarterback Kyle Jones was voted as the ASC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. The Giddings native led the conference with 11 touchdown passes in the abbreviated spring season. He threw for 1,233 yards and ran for 76 yards and a score.

Jones and senior placekicker Jamie Pogue were named to the ASC player to watch list.

Mary Hardin-Baylor was picked to win the league with 17 of the 20 first-place votes and 196 total points in the poll. HSU was second with two first place votes and 179 points, East Texas Baptist was a distant third with 153 points and one first-place vote. Texas Lutheran, Belhaven, Howard Payne, McMurry, Austin College, Southwestern and Sul Ross State rounded out the poll.

The Cowboys open the 2021 season at home on Sept. 4 against Wayland Baptist at 6 p.m.