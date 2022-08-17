RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team has been picked to place second in the preseason American Southwest Conference poll of the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Defending champion Mary Hardin-Baylor was picked to repeat and received 15 of the 18 first-place votes. The Cru had 159 total points in the poll. The Cowboys received three first-place votes and finished with 146 points.
Howard Payne was a distant third in the poll, followed by East Texas Baptist, Southwestern, Texas Lutheran, McMurry, Sul Ross State and Austin College.
Four Cowboys were named to the preseason players to watch list. Sophomore cornerback Brock Bujnoch, senior wide receiver Kevi Evans, senior linebacker Terrell Franklin and senior linebacker Matt Mitchell were named as players to watch.
The Cowboys are already in fall camp working towards their Sept. 3 opener at Wayland Baptist.
2022 ASC Preseason Football Poll
|Team (First)
|Votes
|2021 Record (ASC)
|1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (15)
|159
|15-0 (9-0)
|2. Hardin-Simmons (3)
|146
|9-1 (8-1)
|3. Howard Payne
|118
|7-3 (6-3)
|4. East Texas Baptist
|104
|5-5 (4-5)
|5. Southwestern
|84
|4-6 (4-5)
|6. Texas Lutheran
|78
|3-7 (3-6)
|7. McMurry
|62
|2-7 (2-7)
|8. Sul Ross State
|37
|2-7 (2-7)
|9. Austin
|31
|1-8 (1-8)
2022 ASC Preseason Players of the Year
Offense: Kyle King, QB, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor
Defense: Pete Smith, DT, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor
Special Teams: K.J. Miller, RET, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor