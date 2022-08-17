RICHARDSON, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team has been picked to place second in the preseason American Southwest Conference poll of the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Defending champion Mary Hardin-Baylor was picked to repeat and received 15 of the 18 first-place votes. The Cru had 159 total points in the poll. The Cowboys received three first-place votes and finished with 146 points.

Howard Payne was a distant third in the poll, followed by East Texas Baptist, Southwestern, Texas Lutheran, McMurry, Sul Ross State and Austin College.

Four Cowboys were named to the preseason players to watch list. Sophomore cornerback Brock Bujnoch, senior wide receiver Kevi Evans, senior linebacker Terrell Franklin and senior linebacker Matt Mitchell were named as players to watch.

The Cowboys are already in fall camp working towards their Sept. 3 opener at Wayland Baptist.

2022 ASC Preseason Football Poll

Team (First) Votes 2021 Record (ASC) 1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (15) 159 15-0 (9-0) 2. Hardin-Simmons (3) 146 9-1 (8-1) 3. Howard Payne 118 7-3 (6-3) 4. East Texas Baptist 104 5-5 (4-5) 5. Southwestern 84 4-6 (4-5) 6. Texas Lutheran 78 3-7 (3-6) 7. McMurry 62 2-7 (2-7) 8. Sul Ross State 37 2-7 (2-7) 9. Austin 31 1-8 (1-8)

2022 ASC Preseason Players of the Year

Offense: Kyle King, QB, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Defense: Pete Smith, DT, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor

Special Teams: K.J. Miller, RET, Sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor