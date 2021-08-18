HSU Cowboys ranked #7 in preseason poll

According to the annual D3football.com preseason poll, the Hardin-Simmons University football team is ranked 7th in the nation.

The Cowboys went 4-1 in their pandemic shortened spring season, and there are returning 20 starters from that team.

HSU received 438 total poll points. Mary Hardin-Baylor is the preseason No. 1 with 595 points and 10 first-place votes. Mount Union, North Central, UW-Whitewater, Wheaton (Ill.) and Saint John’s rank ahead of the Cowboys and Salisbury, UW-Oshkosh and Linfield round out the top 10.

HSU will open the season on Sept. 4 at home against Wayland Baptist at 6 p.m.

Full Poll – https://d3football.com/top25/2021/preseason

