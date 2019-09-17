HSU Cowboys ranked 8th by United Soccer Coaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s soccer team was ranked No. 8 in the latest Division III United Soccer Coaches poll on Tuesday. The No. 8 spot is the Cowboy’s highest ever ranking in the team’s DIII era.

The Cowboys have started the season hot with a 6-0 record through the first few weeks. Most notably, the Cowboys team knocked off the previously No. 9 Trinity University Tigers, winning 3-1.

In the last two games, Hardin-Simmons’ men’s soccer came from behind to win both games in thrilling golden goal fashion in overtime, winning 3-2 over Texas College and 2-1 over Christopher Newport.

The Cowboys next game will be this Thursday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m. in Abilene as the Cowboys host Howard Payne at the HSU Soccer Complex.