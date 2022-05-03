NEW ORLEANS, La. – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s outdoor track team was ranked No. 3 in the nation in Division III in the latest Rating Index after an impressive past weekend.

Hardin-Simmons moved up from No. 13 to No. 3 after improving four national top-10 positions held by the Cowboys.

Jordan Flores tied the national lead in the triple jump with a 15.00m (49-2½). The 4x400m relay team also improved, up to 3:13.61 for No. 5 in the nation. Malik Pratt was part of the relay team and also improved to No. 9 in the 400m at a time of 48.04.

The Cowboys are getting set for the American Southwest Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by McMurry in Abilene beginning on Thursday.