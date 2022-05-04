ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s tennis team will head to Georgetown for the American Southwest Conference Championship this weekend.

The Cowboys are the No. 2 seed out of the ASC West and will play the University of the Ozarks on Thursday at 9 a.m. at East View High School in Georgetown.

If the Cowboys win on Thursday, they will play the winner of the McMurry/UT-Dallas match on Friday at 10:30 a.m. The Championship match is slated for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at River Place Country Club in Austin.

Concordia is the No. 1 seed out of the ASC West and the host team. The two teams met in last year’s ASC Championship and Concordia won 5-4 and the Tornados won the regular season meeting between the two teams this year by a 5-4 score.

HSU has won seven ASC titles and is looking for an eighth title.

The Cowboys are led by senior Alex Pavkovich who is 13-3 on the year and went 4-0 in conference action at No. 1 singles. He and Desmond O’Shea also team at No. 1 doubles.

Nathaniel Schoendorf went 8-6 at No. 2 singles and he and James Moore are 13-2 in No. 2 doubles play. Josh Lopez and Davyn Williford are 13-3 in doubles action this season at No. 3

Moore is 11-5 and played at No. 3 or No. 4 singles, O’Shea has split time between No. 3 and No. 4 and is 8-9 in singles play.

Lopez is 8-8 in singles and Williford is 7-8.

2022 ASC Tennis Championship Schedule

Quarterfinals – Thursday, May 5

East View High School | Georgetown, Texas

9:00 a.m. – Match 1: #3E Ozarks (7-10) vs. #2W Hardin-Simmons (11-7)

11:30 a.m. – Match 2: #4W McMurry (5-14) vs. #1E UT Dallas (7-6)

2:00 p.m. – Match 3: #3W Mary Hardin-Baylor (7-12) vs. #2E LeTourneau (9-8)

4:30 p.m. – Match 4: #4E East Texas Baptist (6-11) vs. #1W Concordia Texas (12-4)

Semifinals – Friday, May 6

East View High School | Georgetown, Texas

10:30 a.m. – Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner

2:00 p.m. – Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner

Final – Saturday, May 7

River Place Country Club | Austin, Texas

2:30 p.m. – Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner