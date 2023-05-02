ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)–The Hardin-Simmons Cowboys have made the postseason tournament as the #4 seed and opens up in the second game on Thursday and will play Sul Ross State at 2:00 p.m.

The Cowboys surged into this spot in the tournament bracket after winning five straight games to close out the last six of the regular season games. This makes appearance 19 and they’re ready.

Head coach Steve Coleman said, “Well we’ve talked from the beginning about winning series and how important that is to have a tie-breaker with people and obviously this week that showed up. There at the end we knew we probably had to win four of the next six, if not more. We basically said hey playoffs are starting for us early. We win series or we’ll be done and I thought our offense came through extremely well. We really swung the bats well these past few weekends and pitched it well and to win five of our last six. You know dropped the last one at McMurry 6-2, you know their guy threw good and shut us down a little bit. But proud of our guys to put ourselves in a position to play for the conference tournament. “

The tournament starts on Thursday with the first game starting at 11:00 a.m.