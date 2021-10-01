HSU Cowboys Set For Wilford Moore Trophy Game

On The Air

Hardin-Simmons games will be broadcast on 100.7 FM in Abilene and also on the internet at www.hsuathletics.com/broadcasts. You can also listen on your mobile phone using the HSU Athletics app. Al Pickett is in his 17th season in the Cowboys’ play-by-play chair and 18th overall on the broadcast team. Former Cowboy quarterback Travis Jones will handle the color commentary duties.

Tickets

HSU has gone to online ticketing for this season. You have to buy your tickets at www.hsuathletics.com/Tickets.

The Series

Overall: HSU leads 30-4

Streak: HSU, Won 6

Last Meeting: Hardin-Simmons opened the spring season with a 49-7 win over McMurry in the Wilford Moore Trophy game at McMurry. Kyle Jones threw for three touchdowns and Marc Reed ran for three more. HSU recorded nine tackles for loss including six sacks and outgained the War Hawks 608-212.

Series Notes: The Cowboys won every meeting from the time the Cowboys brought back football in 1990 until the final meeting of the two teams before McMurry left for their short stint in Division II in 2011. The series took a break from 2012 to 2015 and HSU has won the last six meetings since McMurry came back to Division III and the closest game has been a 31-13 game in 2015. HSU won 83-6 in 2018 and 91-29 in 2019.

Wilford Moore Trophy Game: HSU has played McMurry for the Wilford Moore Trophy since 1998 and the Cowboys have a 19-1 advantage in the WMT game. HSU has won the 19 games by an average score of 42.5-16.6. Wilford Moore is in both school’s athletics hall of fame. He is in the HSU as a player and in McMurry’s as a coach. McMurry’s home football field is named after Moore.

Dyess Trophy: This marks the fourth year of the Dyess Trophy competition between the two schools. HSU has dominated the first three years of competition winning 14-7 in the 2018-19, 10-1 in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 year and 15-7 last year. Currently, the War Hawks have a 1-0 record so far this year with a five-set win in volleyball two weeks ago.

Ed Sprinkle: Hardin-Simmons will honor Ed Sprinkle at halftime with a video introduction. Sprinkle went into the NFL Hall of Fame this year. He was a standout player for Hardin-Simmons and went on to a celebrated career for the Chicago Bears in the NFL. He was named to the all-pro team four times and was named to the NFL’s all-decade team for the 1940’s.

Up Next

▶ The Cowboys have their open week next week. After that, they are on a stretch of three of the next four games on the road beginning at East Texas Baptist on Oct. 16. The Cowboys return to Abilene for homecoming against Southwestern on Oct. 23 and then back-to-back trips to Howard Payne and Austin College.

Last Week

▶ The Cowboys dropped an epic game at No. 1 Mary Hardin-Baylor, 34-28 in a game that was evenly contested right up to the last seconds. Each team scored a touchdown in the first quarter and then both teams had 21-point quarters to tie the game at 28-28 heading into the fourth quarter. The Cru was able to take the lead with 6:06 to play. HSU then drove right down the field on a 14-play drive, but Jayden Smith came over for an interception at the 2-yard line with :38 to play.

In The Polls

▶ HSU remained No. 7 in the D3football.com poll this week and moved down to No. 9 in the American Football Coaches Association poll. The Cowboys have been ranked for 61 straight weeks and inside the top 10 for 34 of those weeks. McMurry is not receiving votes in either poll.

Hanna Named Semifinalist For Campbell Trophy

▶ Cameron Hanna was one of 176 players in all of college football named as a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, which is considered the academic Heisman. Players from all divisions are nominated for this award and this year’s semifinalist had an average GPA of 3.66 and 105 of them already have a college degree. Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators. Hanna is a four-year lettermen and multi-year starter for the Cowboys. He is also a team captain this year. He has a 3.67 GPA as a biology/pre-med major and is intending to go to medical school after completing his Cowboy career this fall.

Three-Headed Attack

▶ Myles Featherston was back in the lineup last week and made a huge impact with 94 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The TD was a 65-yarder when he kept his feet moving and didn’t go down and then bounced out of the pile and outran Jefferson Fritz to the end zone. Kolby Youngblood ran six times for 57 yards including a 33-yard touchdown run. Colton Marshall did the dirty work up the middle for the most part and ran 11 times for 35 hard yards. Five of his runs gave the Cowboys a first down four of those in short-yardage situations.

Glynn Gets Rushing TD

▶ Gaylon Glynn put the Cowboys on the board first when he capped the opening drive with a hard 7-yard run for a touchdown. He was also in the game for Youngblood’s touchdown out of the Cowboy formation.

Evans Catches Another Touchdown

▶ Kevi Evans had another touchdown catch on Saturday and he has one in all three games he has played this season. Since arriving on the scene with two touchdowns in the fourth game of his freshman year, he has 20 receiving touchdown catches in the last 18 games in which he has played.

Getting The Ball Back

▶ The Cowboys forced a pair of fumbles on Saturday with Nathaniel Finch and Terrell Franklin being credited with the forces. Matt Mitchell and Brock Bujnoch had the recoveries. HSU turned them both into touchdowns in the first half.

Been Here Before

▶ HSU has been in the same situation where it lost a close game to Mary Hardin-Baylor and still made its way to the playoffs. On six different occasions, HSU has made its way into the NCAA playoffs after a regular-season loss. Unless there ends up a three-way tie or UMHB loses a pair of games the only way in will be through Pool C, which is five at-large positions across the country. Nothing is guaranteed but it’s imperative to be 9-1. HSU is 27-0 after that regular-season loss in the six times it has made it back to the playoffs. Only one game has been decided by less than 14 points. HSU has defeated its opponents by a score of 49.8-15.4 on average in those 27 games.

Milestone Starts

▶ A couple of Cowboys are slated to make milestone starts in Saturday’s game. Jonathan Castaneda is set for start No. 40 of his career on Saturday. He started 30 games at tackle before making the move to tight end. Center Eli Berkel will be making his 20th straight start for the Cowboys at center. That is the longest current start streak on the team.