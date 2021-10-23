HSU Cowboys sink Southwestern on homecoming

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ football team rolled to a 69-7 win over Southwestern on Homecoming at Shelton Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

HSU unveiled a statue of Jimmie Keeling, the former Cowboy coach who is the all-time win’s leader at HSU.

The Cowboys executed in all three phases and played its most complete game of the season.

HSU scored on three drives in the first quarter with two of them set up by turnovers by the defense Jonathan Castaneda scored on a 1-yard run with 10:11 to go in the first quarter. Davonte Nephew had an interception and returned it to the Southwestern 9-yard line and Myles Featherston scored two plays later. HSU later scored on a 32-yard pass from Kyle Jones after recovering a fumble on fourth down.

HSU scored three more times in the second quarter to take a 41-0 lead to halftime. Featherston had a 3-yard run. Jalen Crawford scored on a 9-yard pass from Jones and Cade Bell tied the school record with a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown.

In the third quarter, Kyle Jones scored on the opening drive on a 12-yard run. Damian Gomez scored the only touchdown of the game for Southwestern and Myles Featherston scored his third touchdown on a 2-yard run to make it 55-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Gaylon Glynn hit Clayton Caniford on a 32-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter and Kolby Youngblood added a 54-yard touchdown run to set up the 69-7 final.

HSU is now 6-1 on the year and 5-1 in conference play. The Cowboys will play at Howard Payne next Saturday at 1 p.m. in Brownwood. Southwestern fell to 1-6 overall and 1-5 in league play.

The Cowboy defense forced three turnovers in the game and Brock Bujnoch led the way with seven tackles and a pass break up.