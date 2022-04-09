On Saturday, the McMurry University and Hardin-Simmons baseball teams met on the diamond for games two and three of their weekend series.

In game one of the doubleheader, the War Hawks got out in front early, and were able to hold off the Cowboys, 5-4.

However, the Cowboys got revenge in the second game of the day with a blowout win, 7-1.

The War Hawks won Friday’s nights game 10-5, which means McMurry won the this year’s series, 2-1.

The Crosstown Showdown between the War Hawks and the Cowboys has a great deal of history, and this weekend was no exception.