HSU Cowboys start new season at home against Wayland Baptist

The American Southwest Conference schools open play this weekend.

The HSU Cowboys are at home to open things up, and likemost seasons, HSU is picked to challenge for the conference title and go to the NCAA Division III playoffs in 2021.

Because the NCAA allowed athletes at extra year of eligibility, the Cowboys are incredibly experienced, and they can’t wait to start the new season.

Matthew Sandoval says, “We’ve got a lot of experienced guys. Our guys are ready for the challenge. We had a five game spring season, came short, but we’re ready to take this year on.”

Demarcus Coleman says, “I definitely think this is one of the closest knit groups that I’ve been around. It’s just like a family. It’s a real family atmosphere.”

Head Coach Jesse Burleson says, “The biggest thing that we have to do is, we’ve got to take care of us. We can’t worry about anything else that’s going on. Any other team or any other circumstances, and you’ve got to control the things that you can control. This team is very special in terms of maturity and leadership and I think that they understand that, that’s all we have to do.”

The Cowboys are ranked 7th in the nation by d3football.com.

They host Wayland Baptist on Saturday at 6 p.m.