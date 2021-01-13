HSU Cowboys stoked to hit the field early in 2021

Covid-19 pushed things to the winter for Div. III, the Cowboys were picked to finish second before the season was pushed to February.

It stands to reason they are still picked that high, but mostly, the Cowboys are just happy to be playing.

Head Coach Jesse Burleson said, “It’s a very exciting time. We talked to our team about how we get the opportunity to do something that’s never been done and will probably never be done again, I hope. I hope we’re not playing in the spring in the future, but it’s what we got and we’re gonna make the most of it each and every day.”

Dedrick Strambler said, “We got ball taken away from us in the fall and that’s what we come here to do, play ball, so whenever it’s taken away it makes you sit back and think about the things you take for granted. So, in the fall we worked and all that work’s about to pay off and we’re just blessed to be able to play.”

The American Southwest Conference is playing a four game regular season and a seeding game in week 5.

The Cowboys open things up on February 14th against Howard Payne at Shelton Stadium.