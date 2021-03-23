HSU Cowgirl Kaitlyn Ellis earns 1st Team ASC Honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – UT Dallas senior guard Raenett Hughes and Sul Ross State sophomore forward Vania Hampton were named the East and West Division Players of the Year, respectively, by the American Southwest Conference to highlight the 2021 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Teams on Tuesday, following a vote of the league’s head coaches.

Hughes repeats as the East Player of the Year and was also named to the All-East Division Defensive Team. She averaged 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game to go with 42 assists and 43 steals in 17 games. Hughes also shot 42.5 percent from the field.

Hampton was also the West Division Newcomer of the Year, averaging 13.3 points and 9.4 rebounds to go with 27 assists, 11 blocks and 32 steals while shooting 41.7 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from three-point range and 74.4 percent from the line.

Hughes and Hampton, who were both selected to the prestigious five-player ASC All-Conference Team, are joined by East Texas Baptist senior guard Mallory Stephens, LeTourneau senior guard Keauna Whitfield and Hardin-Simmons senior center Kaitlyn Ellis.

In the East Division, UTD center McKenzie Howard was selected as the Freshman of the Year while LeTourneau’s Ajanae Thomas and ETBU’s Bridget Upton were the Co-Newcomers of the Year. ETBU junior guard Taylor Singleton was the Defensive Player of the Year and Ozarks’ Kamryn McKinney earned Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year honors. First year head coach Blake Arbogast was the Coach of the Year after guiding the Tigers to a 25-1 record and a runner-up finish for the ASC Championship.

In the West Division, Howard Payne guard Amanda Turpin was the Freshman of the Year and HSU junior forward Keilee Burke earned the Defensive Player of the Year award for the second time in her career. McMurry’s Trinity Meador was the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year and Sul Ross State’s Katie Novak was the Coach of the Year after guiding the Lobos to an 8-5 record in conference and a trip to the ASC Championship Semifinals.

Hughes, Whitfield and UTD senior guard Kelley Skinner earned All-Division selections for the fourth year.

All-Conference Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Mallory Stephens Sr. G East Texas Baptist Keene, Texas

Raenett Hughes 3 Sr. G UT Dallas College Station, Texas

Keauna Whitfield 2 Jr. G LeTourneau Rosebud, Texas

Vania Hampton So. F Sul Ross State Austin, Texas

Kaitlyn Ellis Sr. C Hardin-Simmons Breckenridge, Texas

2 Two-Time All-Conference

3 Three-Time All-Conference

All-Division Teams

East Division

Player of the Year – Raenett Hughes, UT Dallas 2

Freshman of the Year – McKenzie Howard, UT Dallas

Co-Newcomer of the Year – Ajanae Thomas, LeTourneau

Co-Newcomer of the Year – Bridget Upton, East Texas Baptist

Defensive Player of the Year – Taylor Singleton, East Texas Baptist

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Kamryn McKinney, Ozarks

Coach of the Year – Blake Arbogast, East Texas Baptist

2 Two-Time East Division Player of the Year

First Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Raenett Hughes 4 Sr. G UT Dallas College Station, Texas

Keauna Whitfield 4 Sr. G LeTourneau Rosebud, Texas

Ajanae Thomas Jr. F LeTourneau Detroit, Mich.

Taylor Singleton 2 Jr. G East Texas Baptist Friendswood, Texas

Mallory Stephens 2 Sr. G East Texas Baptist Keene, Texas

4 Four-Time East All-Division / 2 Two-Time East All-Division

Second Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Kelley Skinner 4 Sr. G UT Dallas Katy, Texas

Mariah Collins 2 Sr. G Belhaven Chicago, Ill.

Bridget Upton Jr. G East Texas Baptist George West, Texas

Hanna Hudson Jr. G/F East Texas Baptist Grandview, Texas

Alex Harrison So. F Louisiana College Oakdale, La.

4 Four-Time East All-Division / 2 Two-Time East All-Division

All-Freshman Team

Name Pos. School Hometown

McKenzie Howard C UT Dallas Fort Worth, Texas

Mollie Dittmar C East Texas Baptist Buffalo, Texas

Mia Rudin F/C UT Dallas Commerce, Texas

Kourtne Lee G Belhaven Raceland, La.

Emma Stelzer F East Texas Baptist Rockwall, Texas

Olivia Scott G Louisiana College Lafayette, La.

All-Defensive Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Taylor Singleton 2 Jr. G East Texas Baptist Friendswood, Texas

Raenett Hughes 4 Sr. G UT Dallas College Station, Texas

Keauna Whitfield 2 Sr. G LeTourneau Rosebud, Texas

Mariah Collins 2 Sr. G Belhaven Chicago, Ill.

Flora Akingbade Sr. C LeTourneau Grand Prairie, Texas

Jordan Maxwell So. G UT Dallas El Paso, Texas

4 Four-Time East All-Defensive Team / 2Two-Time East All-Defensive Team

Honorable Mention

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Kerigan Bradshaw 2 Jr. G Ozarks Harrison, Ark.

Malacia Guy So. G LeTourneau Itasca, Texas

Kenidi White Jr. G East Texas Baptist Little River-Academy, Texas

Flora Akingbade 2 Sr. C LeTourneau Grand Prairie, Texas

Paris Brinkley So. G UT Dallas Burnet, Texas

2 Two-Time East All-Division

West Division

Player of the Year – Vania Hampton, Sul Ross State

Freshman of the Year – Amanda Turpin, Howard Payne

Newcomer of the Year – Vania Hampton, Sul Ross State

Defensive Player of the Year – Keilee Burke, Hardin-Simmons 2

Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Trinity Meador, McMurry

Coach of the Year – Katie Novak, Sul Ross State

2 Two-Time West Division Defensive Player of the Year

First Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Vania Hampton So. F Sul Ross State Austin, Texas

Kaitlyn Ellis 2 Sr. C Hardin-Simmons Breckenridge, Texas

Hannah Eggleston So. F Mary Hardin-Baylor Magnolia, Texas

Destiny Mathews 2 So. F McMurry Palestine, Texas

Chelsey Harris 3 Sr. G Howard Payne Waco, Texas

Madi Maxwell So. G Concordia Texas Godley, Texas

3 Three-Time West All-Division Team / 2 Two-Time West All-Division Team

Second Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Parris Parmer 2 So. F Hardin-Simmons San Angelo, Texas

Brittany Schnabel So. G Hardin-Simmons Millsap, Texas

Taylor Kollmorgen Gr. C Mary Hardin-Baylor Houston, Texas

Amanda Turpin Fr. G Howard Payne Cypress, Texas

Hallie Edmondson So. G Hardin-Simmons Roby, Texas

Bria Neal 2 So. G Howard Payne LaPlace, Texas

2 Two-Time West All-Division Team

All-Freshman Team

Name Pos. School Hometown

Amanda Turpin G Howard Payne Cypress, Texas

Kayla Brigance F Howard Payne Cypress, Texas

Ashley Faux F Mary Hardin-Baylor Frisco, Texas

Kaitlyn Kollmorgen C Mary Hardin-Baylor Houston, Texas

Cheyanne Bonilla G Mary Hardin-Baylor Horizon City, Texas

All-Defensive Team

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Keilee Burke 3 Jr. F Hardin-Simmons Belton, Texas

Bethany McLeod Jr. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Liberty Hill, Texas

Salina Ali Jr. G Howard Payne San Antonio, Texas

Parris Parmer So. F Hardin-Simmons San Angelo, Texas

Taylor Kollmorgen Gr. C Mary Hardin-Baylor Houston, Texas

Samantha Tatum So. G Hardin-Simmons Grapevine, Texas

Keona Loftis So. G Sul Ross State Amarillo, Texas

3 Three-Time West All-Defensive Team

Honorable Mention

Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown

Alexis Carmosino Jr. G/F Sul Ross State Phoenix, Ariz.

Teresa Quintana So. G Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas

Bethany McLeod Jr. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Liberty Hill, Texas

Samantha Tatum So. G Hardin-Simmons Grapevine, Texas

Salina Ali Jr. G Howard Payne San Antonio, Texas

Aubrey Guerra Jr. G McMurry Pleasanton, Texas