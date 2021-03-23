HSU Cowgirl Kaitlyn Ellis earns 1st Team ASC Honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – UT Dallas senior guard Raenett Hughes and Sul Ross State sophomore forward Vania Hampton were named the East and West Division Players of the Year, respectively, by the American Southwest Conference to highlight the 2021 Women’s Basketball All-Conference Teams on Tuesday, following a vote of the league’s head coaches.
Hughes repeats as the East Player of the Year and was also named to the All-East Division Defensive Team. She averaged 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game to go with 42 assists and 43 steals in 17 games. Hughes also shot 42.5 percent from the field.
Hampton was also the West Division Newcomer of the Year, averaging 13.3 points and 9.4 rebounds to go with 27 assists, 11 blocks and 32 steals while shooting 41.7 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from three-point range and 74.4 percent from the line.
Hughes and Hampton, who were both selected to the prestigious five-player ASC All-Conference Team, are joined by East Texas Baptist senior guard Mallory Stephens, LeTourneau senior guard Keauna Whitfield and Hardin-Simmons senior center Kaitlyn Ellis.
In the East Division, UTD center McKenzie Howard was selected as the Freshman of the Year while LeTourneau’s Ajanae Thomas and ETBU’s Bridget Upton were the Co-Newcomers of the Year. ETBU junior guard Taylor Singleton was the Defensive Player of the Year and Ozarks’ Kamryn McKinney earned Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year honors. First year head coach Blake Arbogast was the Coach of the Year after guiding the Tigers to a 25-1 record and a runner-up finish for the ASC Championship.
In the West Division, Howard Payne guard Amanda Turpin was the Freshman of the Year and HSU junior forward Keilee Burke earned the Defensive Player of the Year award for the second time in her career. McMurry’s Trinity Meador was the Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year and Sul Ross State’s Katie Novak was the Coach of the Year after guiding the Lobos to an 8-5 record in conference and a trip to the ASC Championship Semifinals.
Hughes, Whitfield and UTD senior guard Kelley Skinner earned All-Division selections for the fourth year.
All-Conference Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Mallory Stephens Sr. G East Texas Baptist Keene, Texas
Raenett Hughes 3 Sr. G UT Dallas College Station, Texas
Keauna Whitfield 2 Jr. G LeTourneau Rosebud, Texas
Vania Hampton So. F Sul Ross State Austin, Texas
Kaitlyn Ellis Sr. C Hardin-Simmons Breckenridge, Texas
2 Two-Time All-Conference
3 Three-Time All-Conference
All-Division Teams
East Division
Player of the Year – Raenett Hughes, UT Dallas 2
Freshman of the Year – McKenzie Howard, UT Dallas
Co-Newcomer of the Year – Ajanae Thomas, LeTourneau
Co-Newcomer of the Year – Bridget Upton, East Texas Baptist
Defensive Player of the Year – Taylor Singleton, East Texas Baptist
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Kamryn McKinney, Ozarks
Coach of the Year – Blake Arbogast, East Texas Baptist
2 Two-Time East Division Player of the Year
First Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Raenett Hughes 4 Sr. G UT Dallas College Station, Texas
Keauna Whitfield 4 Sr. G LeTourneau Rosebud, Texas
Ajanae Thomas Jr. F LeTourneau Detroit, Mich.
Taylor Singleton 2 Jr. G East Texas Baptist Friendswood, Texas
Mallory Stephens 2 Sr. G East Texas Baptist Keene, Texas
4 Four-Time East All-Division / 2 Two-Time East All-Division
Second Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Kelley Skinner 4 Sr. G UT Dallas Katy, Texas
Mariah Collins 2 Sr. G Belhaven Chicago, Ill.
Bridget Upton Jr. G East Texas Baptist George West, Texas
Hanna Hudson Jr. G/F East Texas Baptist Grandview, Texas
Alex Harrison So. F Louisiana College Oakdale, La.
4 Four-Time East All-Division / 2 Two-Time East All-Division
All-Freshman Team
Name Pos. School Hometown
McKenzie Howard C UT Dallas Fort Worth, Texas
Mollie Dittmar C East Texas Baptist Buffalo, Texas
Mia Rudin F/C UT Dallas Commerce, Texas
Kourtne Lee G Belhaven Raceland, La.
Emma Stelzer F East Texas Baptist Rockwall, Texas
Olivia Scott G Louisiana College Lafayette, La.
All-Defensive Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Taylor Singleton 2 Jr. G East Texas Baptist Friendswood, Texas
Raenett Hughes 4 Sr. G UT Dallas College Station, Texas
Keauna Whitfield 2 Sr. G LeTourneau Rosebud, Texas
Mariah Collins 2 Sr. G Belhaven Chicago, Ill.
Flora Akingbade Sr. C LeTourneau Grand Prairie, Texas
Jordan Maxwell So. G UT Dallas El Paso, Texas
4 Four-Time East All-Defensive Team / 2Two-Time East All-Defensive Team
Honorable Mention
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Kerigan Bradshaw 2 Jr. G Ozarks Harrison, Ark.
Malacia Guy So. G LeTourneau Itasca, Texas
Kenidi White Jr. G East Texas Baptist Little River-Academy, Texas
Flora Akingbade 2 Sr. C LeTourneau Grand Prairie, Texas
Paris Brinkley So. G UT Dallas Burnet, Texas
2 Two-Time East All-Division
West Division
Player of the Year – Vania Hampton, Sul Ross State
Freshman of the Year – Amanda Turpin, Howard Payne
Newcomer of the Year – Vania Hampton, Sul Ross State
Defensive Player of the Year – Keilee Burke, Hardin-Simmons 2
Sportsmanship Athlete of the Year – Trinity Meador, McMurry
Coach of the Year – Katie Novak, Sul Ross State
2 Two-Time West Division Defensive Player of the Year
First Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Vania Hampton So. F Sul Ross State Austin, Texas
Kaitlyn Ellis 2 Sr. C Hardin-Simmons Breckenridge, Texas
Hannah Eggleston So. F Mary Hardin-Baylor Magnolia, Texas
Destiny Mathews 2 So. F McMurry Palestine, Texas
Chelsey Harris 3 Sr. G Howard Payne Waco, Texas
Madi Maxwell So. G Concordia Texas Godley, Texas
3 Three-Time West All-Division Team / 2 Two-Time West All-Division Team
Second Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Parris Parmer 2 So. F Hardin-Simmons San Angelo, Texas
Brittany Schnabel So. G Hardin-Simmons Millsap, Texas
Taylor Kollmorgen Gr. C Mary Hardin-Baylor Houston, Texas
Amanda Turpin Fr. G Howard Payne Cypress, Texas
Hallie Edmondson So. G Hardin-Simmons Roby, Texas
Bria Neal 2 So. G Howard Payne LaPlace, Texas
2 Two-Time West All-Division Team
All-Freshman Team
Name Pos. School Hometown
Amanda Turpin G Howard Payne Cypress, Texas
Kayla Brigance F Howard Payne Cypress, Texas
Ashley Faux F Mary Hardin-Baylor Frisco, Texas
Kaitlyn Kollmorgen C Mary Hardin-Baylor Houston, Texas
Cheyanne Bonilla G Mary Hardin-Baylor Horizon City, Texas
All-Defensive Team
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Keilee Burke 3 Jr. F Hardin-Simmons Belton, Texas
Bethany McLeod Jr. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Liberty Hill, Texas
Salina Ali Jr. G Howard Payne San Antonio, Texas
Parris Parmer So. F Hardin-Simmons San Angelo, Texas
Taylor Kollmorgen Gr. C Mary Hardin-Baylor Houston, Texas
Samantha Tatum So. G Hardin-Simmons Grapevine, Texas
Keona Loftis So. G Sul Ross State Amarillo, Texas
3 Three-Time West All-Defensive Team
Honorable Mention
Name Cl. Pos. School Hometown
Alexis Carmosino Jr. G/F Sul Ross State Phoenix, Ariz.
Teresa Quintana So. G Sul Ross State El Paso, Texas
Bethany McLeod Jr. G Mary Hardin-Baylor Liberty Hill, Texas
Samantha Tatum So. G Hardin-Simmons Grapevine, Texas
Salina Ali Jr. G Howard Payne San Antonio, Texas
Aubrey Guerra Jr. G McMurry Pleasanton, Texas