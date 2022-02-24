MARSHALL, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team advanced to the American Southwest Conference semifinal with an 85-70 win over Sul Ross State on Thursday evening in Marshall.

The Cowgirls never trailed in the contest after scoring the first five points of the game and opening an 8-2 lead in the opening minutes. HSU shot 56 percent in the first quarter and outrebounded the Lobos 16-2. It enabled the Cowgirls to take a 22-14 lead after the first quarter.

HSU took a 39-32 lead into halftime as Parris Parmer hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Cowgirls added to the lead in the third quarter as they led 60-51 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Hallie Edmondson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the quarter and push the lead back to double digits. HSU never let the scrappy Lobos closer than seven points the rest of the way.

The Cowgirls dominated on the backboards as they had 23 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Lobos 55-34.

Parmer finished with a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds and led the team with five assists. Hallie Edmondson had 16 points, Samantha Tatum added 15 and Natasha Blizzard had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

SRSU’s Alexis Carmosino led all scorers with 28 points. She was the only Lobo in double figures.

HSU is now 19-4 on the year and Sul Ross State ends its season with a record of 14-12. The Cowgirls will play the winner of East Texas Baptist and Concordia on Friday at 7:30 in the semifinal.