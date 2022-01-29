AUSTIN, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team got back on track with an 84-56 American Southwest Conference win over Concordia on Saturday afternoon in Austin.

HSU came out firing and hit three 3-pointers to jump out to a 9-0 lead and never trailed in the game. HSU held the Tornados to 4-of-26 shooting in the first half.

The Cowgirls closed the first half on a 15-2 run. Parris Parmer scored seven straight points to start the run and Kiki Gonzales scored the final eight points, including the first two 3-pointers of her career. HSU led 36-16 at the break.

Natasha Blizzard had eight points in the third quarter as the Cowgirls scored 14 points in the paint in the quarter. Late in the frame HSU hit four 3-pointers. In the fourth quarter, HSU continued to be hot from the field and was able to get everyone into the game.

Gonzales led the Cowgirls with 16 points, Parmer added 13 and Blizzard 10. HSU hit 14-of-29 3-pointers in the contest and shot 48.4 percent overall from the field.

HSU held Concordia to 30.9 percent shooting in the contest. Havyn Perez led the Tornados with 18 points.

The Cowgirls are now 13-4 overall and 8-4 in league play. Concordia fell to 7-12 overall and 5-9 in conference action.

HSU returns to action on Saturday at the University of the Ozarks.