HSU Cowgirls complete season sweep of McMurry

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team completed the season sweep of crosstown rival McMurry with a 71-56 win at Kimbrell Arena on Thursday night.

The first half was tightly contested as neither team led by more than four points and the game had eight leads changes and seven ties. Parris Parmer had 12 points in the opening stanza for HSU as the teams were tied at 17 after one period.

The second period was even as well as the teams went to the locker room tied at 35.

McMurry took a brief lead at 44-41 with 4:00 to play in the third quarter, but the Cowgirls retook the lead on a Brittany Schnabel layup with 1:52 to play in the quarter and never trailed again.

McMurry tied the game at 49 early in the fourth quarter but the Cowgirls went on a 10-0 run all by freshmen. Triniti Anderson had four straight points then Parmer had a 3-point play and then buried a 3-pointer to make it 59-49.

Veterans Taylor Gaffney and Karlea Ritchie then closed the deal for the Cowgirls as they combined for 12 points down the stretch.

HSU held McMurry to 34.4 percent shooting, it is the seventh straight game the Cowgirls have limited to their opponents to 40 percent or worse defensively.

The Cowgirls received a career-best 27 points from freshman Parris Parmer and she also added 11 rebounds for a double-double. Karlea Ritchie added 15 points and Taylor Gaffney scored 11 points.

Destiny Matthews had 19 points and 14 rebounds for McMurry and Sarah Doherty had 14 points.

HSU is now 13-4 on the year and 7-1 in American Southwest Conference action and McMurry fell to 9-7 overall and 2-6 in conference play.

The Cowgirls are off until next Thursday when they host Concordia at the Mabee Complex for the HSU Jam.