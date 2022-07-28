KANSAS CITY – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer team was announced as one recipient of the College Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 academic year by United Soccer Coaches on Thursday.

The Cowgirl team held a GPA of 3.39 for the school year with multiple awards earned for academic achievement by the student athletes. Rachel Bean was named a United Soccer Coaches scholar all-American on the season. Mercy Mummert and Aurora Arevalo were both CoSIDA Academic all-district.

Twenty-one Cowgirls were named academic all-conference, and Mummert was named the ASC Distinguished Scholar Athlete for women’s soccer on the season as well.

The Cowgirls won the ASC title for a 19th consecutive time last season and look forward to opening the next era with first-year head coach Lance Key and assistant Stephen Salas, with the first game on Sept. 1 against St. Scholastica at the HSU Soccer Complex on Grape Street at 8 p.m.