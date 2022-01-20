HSU Cowgirls fall In Top 25 matchup with East Texas Baptist

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team fell 56-51 to East Texas Baptist in a battle of top 25 teams at the Mabee Complex on Thursday

No. 17 Hardin-Simmons came out firing in the first quarter and hit 6-of-11 3-pointers including a 3-of-3 performance by Brittany Schnabel. HSU led 22-20 after one quarter.

Both teams went cold in the second quarter and HSU led 32-29 when Hallie Edmondson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give HSU a 34-32 lead.

No. 20 ETBU scored the first eight points of the second half to open up its biggest lead of the game at 37-34. HSU scored five straight to regain the lead on a driving lay-up by She’Ray Wilson and a 3-pointer by Schnabel. ETBU led 44-42 at the end of the third quarter.

The Tigers then opened a 50-42 lead with the first six points of the fourth quarter with 8:33 to play in the game. HSU’s defense then locked in as both teams struggled to get any offense going. Kiki Gonzales tied the game with a 3-point play with 1:50 to play.

Mallory Stephens gave the Tigers the lead back with a layup with 1:11 to play, Wilson split a pair of free throws for the Cowgirls with 53.5 to play to make it 52-51. Taylor Singleton hit a 3-pointer with :29 to play to give ETBU the 55-51 lead.

Schnabel led the Cowgirls with 16 points and Gonzales added 11. Stephens led a balanced ETBU attack with 14.

The Cowgirls are now 12-3 overall and 7-3 in league play. ETBU improved to 11-3 overall and 7-2 in ASC action.

HSU’s game with Belhaven on Saturday has been canceled by COVID in the Blazers program. The Cowgirls play at Mary Hardin-Baylor in another contest against a nationally-ranked team.

