ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ softball team is on its way to Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss. for the 2022 ASC Softball Championship Tournament hosted by Belhaven beginning May 5.

The Cowgirls are sitting at the No. 4 seed in the tournament, with the first game scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. against the winner of LeTourneau and Sul Ross State.

The full schedule for the ASC Softball Championship Tournament can be found at the tournament page at https://ascsports.org/news/2022/3/11/2022-softball-championship-tournament.aspx.

The Cowgirls enter the postseason with a record of 27-13 and 18-12 in the ASC. The Cowgirls are hitting .330 as a team, good for third among ASC teams this season.

The Cowgirls have qualified for the ASC Softball Tournament for the past two seasons, this year making it three in a row. Hardin-Simmons has made it to the final day of the ASC Tournament each year, most recently finishing in the semifinal game.

Make sure to stay up to date on all of your Cowgirl softball action using the schedule at hsuathletics.com and following HSU Athletics on social media.