HSU Cowgirls in United Soccer Coaches’ Top Ten

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s soccer was ranked tenth in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll that was released on Tuesday.

The Cowgirls finished last season in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament with a record of 18-1-2. The team claimed its 16th straight American Southwest Conference title in 2018 and made it to the Sweet Sixteen or better for the fourth straight year.

The 2019 Cowgirl soccer season kicks off on Friday August 30th at 7:30 p.m. in Abilene as HSU hosts William Smith. The Cowgirls will also play host to Cal Lutheran on Saturday August 31st at 7:30 p.m., making it a big opening weekend for Cowgirl soccer.

For the full United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll:

https://unitedsoccercoaches.org/united-soccer-coaches-releases-preseason-college-rankings/