HSU Cowgirls Lasso Sul Ross State Lobos In Alpine

ALPINE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team ran past Sul Ross State, 85-67, in American Southwest Conference action in Alpine on Saturday afternoon.

All five Cowgirl starters scored in double figures. Hallie Edmondson led the balanced effort with 20 points. Brittany Schnabel added 15 points, Parris Parmer and Samantha Tatum had 13 points each and Natasha Blizzard chipped in 12 for the Cowgirls.

HSU shot 50.7 percent in the game and held the Lobos to 36.2 percent shooting. HSU outscored the Lobos 24-9 behind the 3-point arc and 52-36 in the paint. HSU also turned 21 Lobo turnovers into 25 points. The Cowgirls also were able to get out in transition with a 23-7 advantage in fast break points.

Both teams settled into the game early and the score was tied at 8-8, when HSU used a 14-0 run to take a 22-8 lead and never were threatened the rest of the way. HSU led 25-10 after the first quarter.

The two teams played mostly even the rest of the way. Each team scored 17 points in the second quarter and 21 in the third quarter.

Alexis Carmosino led the Lobos with a game-high 25 points. Marley Rokas added 13 points.

The Cowgirls are now 12-2 on the year and 7-2 in league play. Sul Ross State fell to 8-8 overall and 4-7 in league play. HSU returns home for a huge game against East Texas Baptist on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.