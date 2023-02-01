The HSU Cowgirls continue their run in the American Southwest Conference (ASC).

Kendra Whitehead’s girls are at the top of the conference and they are undefeated with a 15-game winning streak.

How have they been able to get it done? Well, the Cowgirls are getting the job at the offensive side of the ball.

Head coach Kendra Whitehead said, “I do think we’re doing that. Our offense in particular is doing that. We’re scoring more points right now than we were early in the season and really starting to click on that end of the court. We’ve had some close games on the road where we’ve given up a bunch of points. So that’s going to be an emphasis moving forward preventing that. You know, people play well at home. They shoot well at home. They come out with a lot of energy at home. So you have to battle through those things. So not all of that is our defense per se, but I do like where we are and I think we’re going to continue to grow. I think we have a mature group that wants to keep pressing on. It’s like the bible verse that talks about pressing on towards a goal and that truly is who they are as people.”

The weather is impacting the ASC basketball schedule this week. HSU’s game with the Ozarks are moved to next Monday.

The games on Saturday are scheduled to be played at scheduled.